1260 Snowbunny Lane

This stunning brand new 7 bedroom home offers 7700 sq. feet of customized decor and luxury. Sit out on the landscaped patio and soak in this special experience ...enjoying the breathtaking views of Aspen Mountain, Smuggler, the Hunter Creek Valley and even Mt Shimer, looking east toward Independence Pass. The open floor-plan and the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors in the living area allow an extension of the views inside as well as out. The wide-planked white oak wood floor, the hemlock fir interior ceiling detail, the white Caesar stone in the Thurston designed kitchen lend to the modern & stylish, yet warmth of the house. The main-level master bedroom appeals to many as you can seamlessly live on one level. There are three bedrooms upstairs, one is currently being used as a spacious office, all with high ceilings and large windows. On the lower level there are 3 more bedrooms, a media room, and even a basketball court for your guests or family to be entertained for hours. Located on Snowbunny Lane, downtown Aspen is an easy drive or bike with the option of a shuttle stop just steps away... adding to the convenience and desirability of this spectacular new home.