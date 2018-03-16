8 Pinnacle Mountain Road

Outstanding privacy is enjoyed at this 6.72 acre circa 1930's Ensign Bickford estate known as "Summersong" with a heated pool, pool house, two flagstone patios, tennis court, organic gardens and stonewalls. An elegant 8,400 square-foot classic colonial residence featuring a grand foyer; formal living room; sun-filled solarium; opulent dining room; impressive library with window seats & leather door; remodeled chef's kitchen with two new Miele induction stoves and two pantries; breakfast room with French doors that lead to the back deck complete the main level. A three room in-law/care taker apartment over the garage has its own private entrance. The upper level is comprised of large foyer; master bedroom suite with a spacious walk-in closet, window seats and two bathrooms; two guest en-suite bedrooms along with two additional guest bedrooms and a full bath and a reading room. The partially finished third level features a guest bedroom, office and attic space with cedar closet. The lower level includes a club room, exercise room, workshop and wine cellar. A spacious 3-car garage with half bath is a unique feature of this fine residence. 5 fireplaces, crown moldings and beautiful murals are some of the fine details of this classic home. Mechanical features include a security system, generator, sprinkler system and fire hydrant. Enjoy the lovely views from this fine retreat. Easy commuting to Hartford, public & private airports and approximately 2 hours to NY City.