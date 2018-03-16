高端地产新闻
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥10,453,740
Chicago, IL, 60647 - United States

1809 N Hoyne Avenue

约¥10,453,740
原货币价格 $1,650,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

This Bucktown four level limestone and glass modern masterpiece is on a corner lot just steps from The 606. The open kitchen has Wolf and Subzero appliances, quartz counter tops, Ann Sack’s tile, and custom Italian cabinetry. Full-floor master suite with generous bedroom, walk-in closet with dressing room, and spa bathroom with heated floors, steam shower, infinity tub, and private water closet. Second level has two large en suite bedrooms with walk-in closets. Lower level has a spacious family room with wet bar, guest bedroom, and home gym. Too many upgrades to mention but highlights include Control 4 home automation, motorized Lutron shades, 4 outdoor spaces, radiant heat in the lower level, and two fireplaces.

上市日期: 2018年1月24日

MLS ID: 09839877

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ryan Preuett
312.371.5951

