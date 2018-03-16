A Country Villa located in the South Eastern part of Malta in the beautiful historical Village of Zurrieq which dates back to the 1400s. The Estate is surrounded by three and a half acres of land and is bounded by a high perimeter masonry wall which provides security and total privacy. On entering the Estate one is welcomed by a sweeping driveway with vines on either side and tall palm trees. The setting is a dream; with lovely romantic courtyards, fountains, manicured gardens, large lawns, colourful bougainvillea and a dazzling Romanesque swimming pool. The layout enjoys approx. 260 sq.m adapted for grand entertainment. Two large reception rooms, dining room, and drawing room all overlook the manicured gardens and lawns. A wine library, full size billiard room, a cosy wine-bar and a fully equipped state of the art catering kitchen with 2 cold rooms, for the gourmet are also on the ground level. The upper floor has 5 bedrooms all with en-suites and large terraces commanding breath-taking views of the countryside which extend as far as the sea. Construction of a lawn tennis court and a helipad may be possible after permits are sought. The residence has a winery and a small vineyard. The property can also be converted into an 11 roomed boutique hotel and spa with a first class restaurant having ample land to produce its own organic vegetables and livestock. Located minutes away from the sea, 8 miles from the capital Valletta and 4 miles from the Royal Malta Golf Course. It is hard not to be impressed by the wealth of beauty that surrounds this Mediterranean home.