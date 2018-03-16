高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥30,893,121
São Paulo, 01439010 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥30,893,121
原货币价格 R$16,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8094
    平方英尺 (1365.0 )

房产描述

The house designed by Octavio Pires in Jardim América is just a few meters from Oscar Freire Street. Carefully planned so that the garden could be seen as an extension of the square next door, preserving the privacy of the residents. Living room with double height ceiling and intimate living room on the upper floor with glazed walls allowing natural sunlight to enter and a beautiful view of the garden. Social ambiences with Marble Travertine flooring, including dining and lunch rooms, with integration into the outdoor area, garden and pool, in the same flooring material. It has 2 fireplaces, being one in the intimate living room, on the upper floor, and another in one of the living areas. It has 4 suites with large bathrooms, the master with 2 bathrooms, one of them with whirlpool bath and marble flooring. In the master suite, the closet has 12 sliding doors, with plenty of space and internal divisions. All suites have a terrace and central air conditioning. There are 3 employee facilities with 2 full service bathrooms. Garage for up to 6 cars.

上市日期: 2016年12月13日

MLS ID: 23236

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

