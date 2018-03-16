Whispers of sophisticated stylish yet comfortable family living, breezy light open spaces with indoor/outdoor flow to patio. A perfect symmetry of proportions with double volumes and an exquisite array of top quality finishes throughout. 5 spacious reception areas including formal lounge (fireplace), family room, dining room open to an enormous patio, pool and manicured low maintenance garden. Excellent kitchen with breakfast area, scullery/laundry Study. Guest suite. Upstairs: pyjama lounge, 4 en suite bedrooms. Main bedroom en suite with dressing room - a synthesis of charm and modern luxury. Double staff accommodation. 4 Garages. A long lasting affair – a home that will be yours forever.