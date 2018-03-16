高端地产新闻
在售 - Johannesburg, South Africa - ¥16,827,353
Johannesburg, South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥16,827,353
原货币价格 R32,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

Whispers of sophisticated stylish yet comfortable family living, breezy light open spaces with indoor/outdoor flow to patio. A perfect symmetry of proportions with double volumes and an exquisite array of top quality finishes throughout. 5 spacious reception areas including formal lounge (fireplace), family room, dining room open to an enormous patio, pool and manicured low maintenance garden. Excellent kitchen with breakfast area, scullery/laundry Study. Guest suite. Upstairs: pyjama lounge, 4 en suite bedrooms. Main bedroom en suite with dressing room - a synthesis of charm and modern luxury. Double staff accommodation. 4 Garages. A long lasting affair – a home that will be yours forever.

上市日期: 2015年11月30日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tasha Rossen
+27 +270118868070

