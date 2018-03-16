36110 Quarry Ridge Rd.

Enjoy breathtaking views of the Ski Area and South Valley from this beautifully remodeled home in Dakota Ridge. Everything has been updated including all new flooring, windows, doors and trim, bathrooms and mechanical systems. The landscaping is amazing with huge decks, hot tub, a tumbling water feature and beautiful gardens. The main level boasts an oversized living room with bar, large fireplace, two full-sized sitting areas and huge windows. The kitchen is also on the main level plus a dining area and game area with a pool table that converts nicely into additional dining space with seating for many guests. Off the dining area is a fabulous covered deck with spectacular ski area views. It’s heated and wired for sound and includes a built-in grill and beverage fridge and a bar counter which passes through to the kitchen. Extensive decks on the lower level enhance the outdoor living space with all new Trex decking and built-in hot tub. Wake up to jaw-dropping views from the main level master or enjoy an evening drink from the private, screened deck off the master suite. The luxurious master bath is fit for a queen with a free-standing tub, steam shower, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. A dedicated office is situated up a flight of stairs over the garage and offers quiet privacy. Each of the 4 lower bedrooms has private access to the deck. The lower level also hosts a casual family room, perfect for the watching the game or movie and a charming storage cellar for your favorite wines. The 3-car garage hosts a workshop area with abundant built-in cabinetry, a pull-out work island and lots of great storage. The upper level of the home is air-conditioned for added comfort, a security system for peace of mind and Smart Home technology. This amazing home feels like its brand new.