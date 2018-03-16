高端地产新闻
在售 - Coral Gables, FL, United States - ¥41,181,400
Coral Gables, FL, 33143 - United States

282 Carabela Ct

约¥41,181,400
原货币价格 $6,500,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7564
    平方英尺 (22725.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This beautiful Mediterranean style two story home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the coveted neighborhood of Cocoplum. This home comes complete with a concrete dock that can house a 100 foot yacht and no bridges to Bay. With a pool, BBQ area, observation tower, small tennis court and a small private beach, this home is perfect for entertaining. There are 5 Bedroom/ 6.5 baths, maid quarters, a guest house and separate office/library for privacy. The formal Living room boasts 24 feet ceilings that is a must see. This residence is ready for you to call it home.

上市日期: 2017年5月4日

MLS ID: A10271627

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Saddy Delgado
+1 3056660562

周边设施

周边设施
