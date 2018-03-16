282 Carabela Ct

This beautiful Mediterranean style two story home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the coveted neighborhood of Cocoplum. This home comes complete with a concrete dock that can house a 100 foot yacht and no bridges to Bay. With a pool, BBQ area, observation tower, small tennis court and a small private beach, this home is perfect for entertaining. There are 5 Bedroom/ 6.5 baths, maid quarters, a guest house and separate office/library for privacy. The formal Living room boasts 24 feet ceilings that is a must see. This residence is ready for you to call it home.