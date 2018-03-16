Hillside in Flamands, this newly-built contemporary 3-bedroom villa is within walking distance (very steep) of Flamands Beach and boasts a stunning vista of its bay. Air-conditioned throughout, the indoor living spaces are expansive and leverage the view. The sleek kitchen has an island. There are two master suites, one in the main house, off the living area, and one in a separate poolside pavilion. A lower level guest bedroom also has an en suite bath and a guest bath.