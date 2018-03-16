高端地产新闻
在售 - Flamands, Saint Barthélemy - ¥30,753,984
Flamands, 97133 - Saint Barthélemy

Flamands

约¥30,753,984
原货币价格 €3,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 595.0

房产描述

Hillside in Flamands, this newly-built contemporary 3-bedroom villa is within walking distance (very steep) of Flamands Beach and boasts a stunning vista of its bay. Air-conditioned throughout, the indoor living spaces are expansive and leverage the view. The sleek kitchen has an island. There are two master suites, one in the main house, off the living area, and one in a separate poolside pavilion. A lower level guest bedroom also has an en suite bath and a guest bath.

上市日期: 2017年5月31日

MLS ID: Alicia

联系方式

分部：
St Barth Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tom Smyth
5085704127

联系方式

