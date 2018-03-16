高端地产新闻
在售 - Perpignan, France - ¥11,036,398
Perpignan, 66000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥11,036,398
原货币价格 €1,417,500
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 3282
    平方英尺 (3753.0 )

房产描述

This majestic well-built villa with sweeping views is located in a very quiet area. There is a total living surface of 305 m2 with top of the range materials (natural stone, solid oak, marble…), and a very large built-in swimming-pool, pool-house, summer kitchen and several outbuildings. The very large living-room opens out onto an enclosed garden and leads onto a lovely lounge/TV room with a chimney and wood panelling. There are 3 en-suite bedrooms, including one with a large dressing area and a spectacular marble bathroom. The house is on a 3,700 m² (constructible) plot in the heart of Cabestany.

上市日期: 2016年11月8日

联系方式

分部：
Terres d'Oc Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Catherine Jousselin
+33 +33468387034

