17676 Lake Estates Dr

This transitionally contemporary 4 bedroom with library and exercise room is in pristine move-in condition. A circular driveway entrance with fountain, leads to a raised foyer, which opens to a step down living room area facing due east overlooking pool and lake. There are marble floors throughout including the library. Oversized living room area opens to a dining area and is serviced by a step down entertainment bar, which also services the kitchen/breakfast/family area. Kitchen with granite counter tops and dark hardwood cabinets features Sub Zero refrigerator, Thermador cook top, microwave, and regular oven. Kitchen opens to a comfortable, spacious, and well balanced family room area with flat screen TV overlooking a 24 x 18 covered exterior entertainment area poolside and a half bath located across the back of the property. Pool is 34 x 27 with a Heatway electric heat pump. Oversized home site on almost one half acre opens directly to scenic lake with no fence behind, giving it complete privacy and exclusivity. Master suite has his and her separate bathrooms with separate showers and closet areas. Full additional bedroom suite downstairs with oversized walk-in closet. Circulating wood staircase to the second floor with carpeted inserts, spindled, exceptional use of crown molding throughout. Upstairs are two full en suite bedrooms with a separate upstairs sitting area/TV/computer area. Utility room has washer, dryer, and a pull down ironing board. A full four car garage with additional built-in storage. Central vacuum system, 2 electronic hot water systems and re-circulating pumps. Exterior has S-tile roofing and stately dual Roman columns, reflects a very classic and yet modern day feel.