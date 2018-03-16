高端地产新闻
在售 - Sullens, Switzerland - ¥43,257,773
Sullens, 1036 - Switzerland

Lausanne

约¥43,257,773
原货币价格 Fr6,500,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6781
    平方英尺

This extraordinary property with original and unique architecture offers a spectacular interplay of light and breathtaking space. The villa was built in 1984 and fully renovated in 2006 with particular attention to the choice of fittings and the quality of luxury materials. With a living area of approximately 630m2, it offers a south-west orientation for optimal light and a beautiful view over the Alps, lake and Jura. The villa stands on a plot of approximately 3,000m2, including a charming garden and a magnificent heated swimming pool that ensures prolonged use. Its location along the border of an agricultural zone ensures complete tranquillity and maximum privacy. Ideally situated near major roads and motorways, the village of Sullens offers all the amenities and is just 10 minutes' drive from Lausanne and 40 minutes from Geneva.

上市日期: 2015年3月18日

MLS ID: 6439

分部：
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jérôme Duvoisin
41217810130

