在售 - Boxford, MA, United States - ¥7,571,042
Boxford, MA, 01921 - United States

7 Sagamore Lane

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4808
    平方英尺 (3.03 英亩)

房产描述

State-of-the-art modern living in a magnificent country setting. Newer construction, custom home provides expansive, light-filled spaces framed by walls of windows looking out to protected woodland views. The inside feels generous and luxurious, with three bedrooms, four baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen with custom cabinets, superior appliances, granite counters and gleaming hardwood floors. Outdoors, a large deck equipped with gas grill hook-up offers a private setting for enjoying the pristine forest setting. The first floor supports carefree living and gracious entertaining with a large family room as well as a beautifully appointed dining room to accommodate family and friends. The second floor features a sumptuous master suite with sitting area, large custom walk-in closets, and his-and-her spa bathroom, as well as three more bedrooms. This residence is a rare combination of modern convenience and sylvan retreat, all within easy access of major highways leading to Boston.

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

MLS ID: 72151362

联系方式

分部：
By the Sea Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Amanda Armstrong
+1 9788651168

