7 Sagamore Lane

State-of-the-art modern living in a magnificent country setting. Newer construction, custom home provides expansive, light-filled spaces framed by walls of windows looking out to protected woodland views. The inside feels generous and luxurious, with three bedrooms, four baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen with custom cabinets, superior appliances, granite counters and gleaming hardwood floors. Outdoors, a large deck equipped with gas grill hook-up offers a private setting for enjoying the pristine forest setting. The first floor supports carefree living and gracious entertaining with a large family room as well as a beautifully appointed dining room to accommodate family and friends. The second floor features a sumptuous master suite with sitting area, large custom walk-in closets, and his-and-her spa bathroom, as well as three more bedrooms. This residence is a rare combination of modern convenience and sylvan retreat, all within easy access of major highways leading to Boston.