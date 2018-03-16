Tbd Cone Vista Circle 6a

Located near the Blue Ridge Parkway atop the Eastern Continental Divide, in the idyllic village of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, awaits Chestnut at Blowing Rock - a secluded enclave of 23 single-story luxury residences surrounded by natural scenery with views of Moses Cone Memorial Park and Grandfather Mountain State Park. Modern conveniences and the quaint and charming shops and restaurants of Main Street are steps from your doorstep. Refining luxury living, Chestnut at Blowing Rock features open and airy living spaces, natural finishes, large windows, stone fireplace, heavy beams, custom cabinetry, custom granite and stone, professional grade appliances and 775 square feet outdoor living space including covered decks and grilling area. Each residence has an individual, heated, oversized two-car garage and storage area on the ground level with elevator access to owners residence. This main level residence offers 2,418 square feet of open concept living, 10-foot ceilings, three bedrooms, three full baths and a full laundry/pantry.