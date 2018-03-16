高端地产新闻
在售 - Blowing Rock, NC, United States - ¥7,602,720
Blowing Rock, NC, 28605 - United States

Tbd Cone Vista Circle 6a

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
共管公寓
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2418
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located near the Blue Ridge Parkway atop the Eastern Continental Divide, in the idyllic village of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, awaits Chestnut at Blowing Rock - a secluded enclave of 23 single-story luxury residences surrounded by natural scenery with views of Moses Cone Memorial Park and Grandfather Mountain State Park. Modern conveniences and the quaint and charming shops and restaurants of Main Street are steps from your doorstep. Refining luxury living, Chestnut at Blowing Rock features open and airy living spaces, natural finishes, large windows, stone fireplace, heavy beams, custom cabinetry, custom granite and stone, professional grade appliances and 775 square feet outdoor living space including covered decks and grilling area. Each residence has an individual, heated, oversized two-car garage and storage area on the ground level with elevator access to owners residence. This main level residence offers 2,418 square feet of open concept living, 10-foot ceilings, three bedrooms, three full baths and a full laundry/pantry.

上市日期: 2017年6月2日

MLS ID: 201397

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jerry Hutchens

