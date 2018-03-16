1999 E Bare Oak Loop

Stunning Mountain Luxury Retreat located on a corner lot on one of the most desirable streets in Pine Canyon. Fine finishes and artisan touches define this home. Vaulted ceilings, carved cabinetry and handcrafted iron and wood details highlight the Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with top of the line appliances. This luxury home also offers views, luxury amenities and spacious entertainment areas. Master on the Main as well as 4 additional bedrooms (en suite). The Master Bath offers his/her commodes as well as a large claw foot soaking tub. Already fenced for the dog loving family. This lot offers filtered views of the course and has an oversized deck to view the Peaks. Most furniture is available for sale outside of escrow. No membership required with purchase.