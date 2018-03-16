高端地产新闻
在售 - Flagstaff, AZ, United States - ¥7,571,042
Flagstaff, AZ, 86005 - United States

1999 E Bare Oak Loop

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

Stunning Mountain Luxury Retreat located on a corner lot on one of the most desirable streets in Pine Canyon. Fine finishes and artisan touches define this home. Vaulted ceilings, carved cabinetry and handcrafted iron and wood details highlight the Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with top of the line appliances. This luxury home also offers views, luxury amenities and spacious entertainment areas. Master on the Main as well as 4 additional bedrooms (en suite). The Master Bath offers his/her commodes as well as a large claw foot soaking tub. Already fenced for the dog loving family. This lot offers filtered views of the course and has an oversized deck to view the Peaks. Most furniture is available for sale outside of escrow. No membership required with purchase.

上市日期: 2017年4月3日

MLS ID: 169122

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
