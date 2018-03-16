2601 220 12 Avenue Se

Home and/or business office. The entire floor of Keynote boasting over 6,000sqft. From 26 storeys up and with floor-to-ceiling windows you experience panoramic mountain, river or city skyline views in every direction. When you step out of the elevators, you’re in your own private foyer. Inside you are greeted with detailed craftsmanship including wainscoting, false ceiling defining the living area, custom built-ins, and a rock surround fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped and designed to entertain. Marble countertops, Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, extensive mill-work throughout as well as a full catering kitchen are just a few of the amazing details. The master bedroom provides a relaxing oasis. The bathroom features a jetted tub with double-sided fireplace that faces the tub and bedroom area. Warming drawers, stunning tile & glass shower, dual vanities, and separate dressing room with laundry. Complete with two private wrap-around patios providing unobstructed views & a perfect place to entertain.