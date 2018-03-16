28 Harborside Rd

This circa 1920, classic, shingle style cottage has been exquisitely and thoughtfully renovated to combine period charm with 21st century amenities. The spacious cottage welcomes you with a large wraparound porch and deck, providing perfect spots to relax and enjoy a breezy Maine summer day. The large center foyer, with a fireplace, is flanked by an inviting living room and gracious dining room with a curved exterior wall, each with a fireplace. The first floor lends itself beautifully to both entertaining or family enjoyment. The butler's pantry and gourmet kitchen provide ample space for prepartion for a large group or a cozy family meal in the breakfast area. The family room, on the back side of the house, features a granite fireplace and is a wonderful space for a media room. French doors from both the family room and living room lead to a stone terrace with a built in grill and privacy. Off the kitchen is a pantry, as well as a flower room with a sink and storage. The rear patio and side deck can be accessed from these rooms. There are two powder rooms on the first floor. Every bedroom is "en suite" with its own bathroom. The second floor master bedroom has a fireplace, private bath, walk in closet, dressing room, covered porch overlooking the front side of the property and a distinctive curved exterior wall. Farther down the hall is a second bedroom with fireplace, dressing room and private bath. The third bedroom is also located on the second floor and is a suite consisting of a large bedroom with granite fireplace, separate room for shower and toilet/sink facilities, a walk in closet, a study with custom cabinetry and seating reminiscent of the interior of a finely crafted boat, and french doors opening onto a deck overlooking the side yard. A laundry room is located off the hall on the second floor. The third floor consists of two more bedroom with bathroom suites, a turret room and small sitting room. Features include: * Gourmet kitchen appliances including 2 Miele dishwashers; a five star gas range with 6 burners, two griddles and convection and regular oven; 2 built in sub zero refrigerators and 2 freezers. * Waterworks bathroom in line hot water, jacuzzi tubs with Waterworks features. The bathrooms are not tiled, but all fixtures and cabinets in place. Seller is giving a $40,000 credit towards completion of bathrooms. * Whole house wiring for internet, cable, sound and satellite * Sound, security and fire systems * Whole house generator * Outdoor basketball court * Custom cabinetry throughout * Custom windows and doors with brass fixtures * On demand hot water * Central Air Conditioning * Extensive garden areas and spacious lawn * Beautiful front and back stairways * Ideal location close to the Village of Northeast Harbor * Light filled rooms with architectural details such as period mantels, crown molding, antique tiled fireplace in living room * Seven fireplaces