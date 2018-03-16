Pineapple Place is a haven for the senses: cool and peaceful, with the relaxing sound of surf in Smuggler's Cove below; and exciting, like an exotic oriental market, with antique furniture and an eclectic assortment of objets d'art from around the world, mostly from the Middle East, Far East and South of France.The wood exterior doors have been custom made with old-style, French iron fittings. The bedrooms, bathrooms and gardens also benefit from a travelling collector's acquisitions; all custom-made by native artisans and carefully transported to this house; so far from their origin but manifestly at home.The position of the house on the lot is not only perfect for the view, but the Northern aspect is generally much cooler than facing South. The main house comprises three bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms. The comfortable and sizeable living area has a vaulted ceiling and is fronted by the covered deck with a view of Smuggler's Cove and the islands of Jost Van Dyke and others in the distance. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse on the other side of the pool is situated far enough away for privacy and close enough to feel included. On the west side of the main house, on a covered patio, a hand-carved swing-chair is a pleasant place to sit and enjoy the view over the bay; and from here a path leads to a private garden ideally suited for quiet reflection.