0 Dancing Apache Rd

Pristine acreage encompasses both sides of Oak Creek and borders Forest Service on three sides. Gated and private - you see no houses when you are on the property. The road is graveled and in good condition; conduit is in place for running utilities underground; pad is poured for the transformer. Existing well (currently capped) produced 1000 gallons of water per minute. Enjoy abundant wildlife and the soothing sounds of moving water from Oak Creek in this one-of-a-kind sanctuary and oasis in the desert. Picturesque rock formations, large trees, swimming and fishing holes; access to Forest Service for hiking and riding your own horses. Property encompasses both sides of the creek. Perfect for a family compound or secluded retreat.