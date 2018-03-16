高端地产新闻
在售 - Sechelt, BC, Canada - ¥14,266,092
Sechelt, BC, V0N 3A5 - Canada

6624 N Gale Avenue

约¥14,266,092
原货币价格 $2,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6348
    平方英尺 (2088.18 )

房产描述

Priced at $464. pr sq ft, this lovely custom built waterfront home is impossible to beat for value. The lot gently slopes to the water’s edge, where great fishing and clamming is at your doorstep. With a sustainable green belt on one side, this outstanding private property is located in a premier neighbourhood of elegant homes. Enter the grand foyer that leads to a massive open kitchen that would please any chef. Of superior construction qualities to build solidly with the view in mind, you will find a luxurious 1000 sq. ft. master suite, 4 additional bedrooms, living/dining space, family room in addition to 5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, office/media/games rooms, two covered sundecks, and an in house Endless Swimming Pool. No 15% foreign buyers tax. By appointment only.

上市日期: 2017年12月19日

MLS ID: R2228917

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Julie Hegyi

_