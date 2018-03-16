6624 N Gale Avenue

Priced at $464. pr sq ft, this lovely custom built waterfront home is impossible to beat for value. The lot gently slopes to the water’s edge, where great fishing and clamming is at your doorstep. With a sustainable green belt on one side, this outstanding private property is located in a premier neighbourhood of elegant homes. Enter the grand foyer that leads to a massive open kitchen that would please any chef. Of superior construction qualities to build solidly with the view in mind, you will find a luxurious 1000 sq. ft. master suite, 4 additional bedrooms, living/dining space, family room in addition to 5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, office/media/games rooms, two covered sundecks, and an in house Endless Swimming Pool. No 15% foreign buyers tax. By appointment only.