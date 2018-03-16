4343 Flat Mountain Road

Creativity at its best! If you are looking for a fun property, this is it. The main house consists of 2 late 19th c. log cabins moved to the location and connected with a loft and entry way. Main level consists of large kitchen and dining area on one side and living area on the other with stone fireplace. Large open deck. Property includes a large "schoolhouse" studio, 1BR guest house and bonus room over the garage. Possibilities are endless to add to the charm. Two ponds and a fenced shed.