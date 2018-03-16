高端地产新闻
在售 - Highlands, NC, United States - ¥10,738,842
Highlands, NC, 28741 - United States

4343 Flat Mountain Road

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5.0
    英亩

房产描述

Creativity at its best! If you are looking for a fun property, this is it. The main house consists of 2 late 19th c. log cabins moved to the location and connected with a loft and entry way. Main level consists of large kitchen and dining area on one side and living area on the other with stone fireplace. Large open deck. Property includes a large "schoolhouse" studio, 1BR guest house and bonus room over the garage. Possibilities are endless to add to the charm. Two ponds and a fenced shed.

上市日期: 2017年6月9日

MLS ID: 86253

联系方式

分部：
Highlands Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Molly Leonard

周边设施

周边设施
