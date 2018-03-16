3100 East 17th Avenue

New Construction Brownstones | LAST UNIT! Reminiscent of the prewar Brownstone walkups in New York City's upper eastside adjacent Central Park… Denver's ''Brownstones on the Park'' improve upon the classic design and styling giving into today's modern living and entertaining. Strong exterior materials of brick and stone anchor this iconic structure adjacent to Denver’s City Park. Three levels of interior living space provide a spacious living concept while the addition of a full rooftop deck offers a large private escape, with enough room to create an outdoor kitchen, eating and living space. Entering each unit one first notices interior finishes that are as lavish as the richness of the exterior. In a “same old” world, the developers went above and beyond to create a designer palette that is not trendy but rich in luxurious hard finishes that will stand the test of time. Natural stone, glass and real hardwood command the space allowing for decor to range from traditional, contemporary or transitional.