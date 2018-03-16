高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Denver, CO, United States - ¥7,761,110
免费询盘

Denver, CO, 80206 - United States

3100 East 17th Avenue

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2511
    平方英尺

房产描述

New Construction Brownstones | LAST UNIT! Reminiscent of the prewar Brownstone walkups in New York City's upper eastside adjacent Central Park… Denver's ''Brownstones on the Park'' improve upon the classic design and styling giving into today's modern living and entertaining. Strong exterior materials of brick and stone anchor this iconic structure adjacent to Denver’s City Park. Three levels of interior living space provide a spacious living concept while the addition of a full rooftop deck offers a large private escape, with enough room to create an outdoor kitchen, eating and living space. Entering each unit one first notices interior finishes that are as lavish as the richness of the exterior. In a “same old” world, the developers went above and beyond to create a designer palette that is not trendy but rich in luxurious hard finishes that will stand the test of time. Natural stone, glass and real hardwood command the space allowing for decor to range from traditional, contemporary or transitional.

上市日期: 2018年3月5日

MLS ID: 5157928

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Douglas Kerbs
3038933200

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Douglas Kerbs
3038933200

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_