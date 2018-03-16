高端地产新闻
在售 - Duncan, BC, Canada - ¥57,064,369
Duncan, BC, V9L 6K9 - Canada

6507 North Rd.

约¥57,064,369
原货币价格 $11,800,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

  • 6
    卧室
  • 12000
    平方英尺 (159.33 英亩)

Amazing opportunity to acquire a championship Golf Course with great development potential on beautiful Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The proposed project could include a Hotel /Resort/ Conference Centre as an addition to the existing golf course. This 18 hole golf course enjoys 159.33 fabulous acres and the reputation of a "player's course" which has hosted many notable amateur and professional golf tournaments. Outstanding layout with rolling fairways, water features, undulating greens on an impressive mountain backdrop and full length driving range. Located in the heart of Cowichan Valley, half-way between the City of Victoria and Nanaimo, Duncan Meadows offers an extensive line of outbuildings: 12,000 square-foot clubhouse with Pro Shop, 8,000 square-foot owners residence, 5,000 square-foot maintenance building, 150-seat banquet facilities, restaurant with 2 commercial kitchens, 2 liquor licences, cart fleet and more. The extensive list of assets, details of the operation and the proposed project will be provided to qualified buyers only. For more details, call Constantin Popa at 250.709.1077. www.mcpopa.com.

上市日期: 2017年2月3日

MLS ID: 419250

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Constantin Popa, PREC
2507091077

