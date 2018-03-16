31 Broad Oaks Estates Lane

Exceptionally refined, light-filled home with interiors designed by Wells Design / Jerry Jeanmard. Positioned at the end of a gated muse; sophistication paired with remarkable livability. Marble and walnut floors, 10 - 12-foot ceilings and custom wall and window treatments. Open floor plan with gallery, gathering kitchen/breakfast/den overlooks side and rear patio and gardens. Sumptuous master with bespoke dressing room/closet and lavish marble-clad bath. En suite bedrooms, home office, 3rd floor w/ full bath. Elevator.