在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥13,906,642
Houston, TX, 77056 - United States

31 Broad Oaks Estates Lane

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5686
    平方英尺 (6384.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Exceptionally refined, light-filled home with interiors designed by Wells Design / Jerry Jeanmard. Positioned at the end of a gated muse; sophistication paired with remarkable livability. Marble and walnut floors, 10 - 12-foot ceilings and custom wall and window treatments. Open floor plan with gallery, gathering kitchen/breakfast/den overlooks side and rear patio and gardens. Sumptuous master with bespoke dressing room/closet and lavish marble-clad bath. En suite bedrooms, home office, 3rd floor w/ full bath. Elevator.

上市日期: 2017年10月9日

MLS ID: 25780432

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Katherine Warren
8327254340

