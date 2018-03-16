145 Peruvian Ave 102

Newly constructed, hard to find, three bedroom condominium in boutique building, on ocean block, one block North of Worth Avenue. This spacious (2,412 square feet under air) first floor condo lives like an in-town home with its own outdoor space off the living room. Extra large living room, dining room and kitchen all face South for plenty of sun lite. Master suite has more than generous closet space. Den/Bedroom has custom built bookcase and 60in. TV. Kitchen has all new Electrolux fridge, microwave and induction quick heat stove/oven. Fisher-Paykel dish drawer, mini wine cooler and marble counter tops. Elevator just outside the front door to air-conditioned garage. Two parking spaces. Heated Pool. Pet friendly building. Easy to show!