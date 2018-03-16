高端地产新闻
在售 - Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥23,410,042
Palm Beach, FL, 33480 - United States

145 Peruvian Ave 102

约¥23,410,042
原货币价格 $3,695,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2412
    平方英尺

房产描述

Newly constructed, hard to find, three bedroom condominium in boutique building, on ocean block, one block North of Worth Avenue. This spacious (2,412 square feet under air) first floor condo lives like an in-town home with its own outdoor space off the living room. Extra large living room, dining room and kitchen all face South for plenty of sun lite. Master suite has more than generous closet space. Den/Bedroom has custom built bookcase and 60in. TV. Kitchen has all new Electrolux fridge, microwave and induction quick heat stove/oven. Fisher-Paykel dish drawer, mini wine cooler and marble counter tops. Elevator just outside the front door to air-conditioned garage. Two parking spaces. Heated Pool. Pet friendly building. Easy to show!

上市日期: 2017年4月4日

MLS ID: 17-919

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage
代理经纪:
Paul Birmingham
5613792408

_