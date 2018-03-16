高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Snowmass Village, CO, United States - ¥158,073,220
免费询盘

Snowmass Village, CO, 81615 - United States

183 E. Fork Lane

约¥158,073,220
原货币价格 $24,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 14
    浴室 (14 全卫)
  • 10630
    平方英尺 (113996.52 平方英尺)

房产描述

This is an irreplaceable, click-in, click-out Two Creek, slopeside estate with expansive views. Dramatic mountain contemporary home with guesthouse - elegant and luxurious, yet cozy - accessed by a circular snowmelt stone driveway. Only the finest materials and craftsmanship throughout, integrating remarkable stone and beam work with leather accents. Impeccably maintained. This legacy property features spacious rooms with high ceilings, 11 bedrooms and media room. Outside swimming pool and hot tub, multiple expansive stone decks and patios with fire pits and grilling area enhance year round enjoyment. Beautiful mature landscaping with water feature running through the property creates a private sanctuary adjacent to the slopes. This is an ideal family or corporate retreat.

上市日期: 2017年1月12日

MLS ID: 147218

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
George Huggins
+1 9703798485

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
George Huggins
+1 9703798485

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_