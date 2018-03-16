183 E. Fork Lane

This is an irreplaceable, click-in, click-out Two Creek, slopeside estate with expansive views. Dramatic mountain contemporary home with guesthouse - elegant and luxurious, yet cozy - accessed by a circular snowmelt stone driveway. Only the finest materials and craftsmanship throughout, integrating remarkable stone and beam work with leather accents. Impeccably maintained. This legacy property features spacious rooms with high ceilings, 11 bedrooms and media room. Outside swimming pool and hot tub, multiple expansive stone decks and patios with fire pits and grilling area enhance year round enjoyment. Beautiful mature landscaping with water feature running through the property creates a private sanctuary adjacent to the slopes. This is an ideal family or corporate retreat.