在售 - Winter Park, FL, United States - ¥6,652,380
Winter Park, FL, 32789 - United States

1351 College Pt

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3127
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

房产描述

Savvy home buyers will recognize a great deal in this rare, Winter Park, “Walk to Park Avenue” home being offered below online estimated value. Custom designed, authentic, European-modern contemporary with wide open floor plan and clean lines in the highly regarded College Quarter community of Winter Park. The seamless flow between inside and outdoor space creates a peaceful sense of balance. The home's "center" is the spectacular, light-filled courtyard with tropical garden and koi pond. Educated buyers who pay attention to the finer details will appreciate the features and upgrades throughout, timeless and classic, warm and special, there are too many to mention here. All day to day living space is downstairs, including the secluded deluxe master suite and duo garages. Upstairs houses two additional bedrooms and a bath. A special lifestyle opportunity with shops, restaurants, and Rollins College only a short stroll away. With exclusive College Point Lake Virginia access and newly rebuilt dock, a "staycation" awaits- every single day! This residence is a must-see and you are urged to make an offer.

上市日期: 2017年8月14日

MLS ID: O5529098

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Gonick

周边设施

周边设施
_