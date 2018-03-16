Plantingintie 1

This modern villa built in 2008 is located in the heart of Ruka, the popular holiday-resort well known for its skiing slopes and hiking opportunities. The three-story house offers 215 sq. m. living area on a total of 333 sq. m. divided into five rooms and a separate apartment for guests or older children. The modern kitchen is combined with the living room equipped with a fireplace, creating an open, warm atmosphere. The house is finished with qualitative materials and planned in an ingenious way, offering incredible views to the mountains and nature from every level.The house is suitable as a year-round home as well as a vacation or representation house.As a whole, this villa offers everything you can wish for. You have your private gym / hobby room / billiards room, a wine cellar and a separate movie theater room for cozy movie nights.On the second floor you have a glassed terrace with a fireplace with beautiful views to Rukatunturi.You have your own sauna department as well, with an attached socialization lounge and a patio with an outdoor, heated Jacuzzi.The villa is located in a private, quiet area, yet close to all of Ruka’s services and the cross-country skiing track as well as the skiing slopes.