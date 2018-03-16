Marina Suite - Scrub Island Development

The elegant two bedroom Marina Suites are envisioned as the heart and soul of the development, offering approximately 2,086 square feet of air-conditioned space with fantastic views over the marina to the islands of Marina Cay, Great Camanoe and Tortola. The two fully separate bedrooms both have king-size beds and full bathrooms. The middle parlor is a welcoming living area with luxurious chairs, sleeper sofa, and state of the art multimedia entertainment center. These masterfully finished fully air-conditioned suites surround you in uncommon luxury, featuring granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, natural stone flooring, exotic woods, luxurious natural fabrics, with timeless teak wood furniture, bamboo and wood-beamed ceilings complete with matching bamboo ceilings. Each suite has its own laundry facilities and a fully fitted kitchen. Each suite will be a wholly and privately owned asset with owners having the option to have their property maintained and rented by the professional resort management team and will receive a share of room revenues from all the units. These who do participate in the rental program can choose to use their home whenever they choose throughout the year. During the remainder of the year, the resort's professional management team will use their unit to operate a full-service resort and maintain the grounds and public areas of Scrub Island. The price mentioned is the starting price as different types are available. Price ranges from US$1.1M to US$1.5M. Residence amenities: - Natural stone flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, master suite and guest bedroom - The living areas and bedrooms offer a wood-beamed and bamboo ceiling with ceiling fans. - Pre-wired for sound, flat screen televisions, multi-line telephone system. - Custom-designed furnishings featuring exotic woods, luxurious fabrics and natural materials as well as custom teak furniture on the verandas - Air conditioning - The Master Suite features its own sliding-glass down entrance to a large covered veranda with expansive views of the Caribbean. The guest bedroom has its own private balcony with ocean views - Walk-in, lockable owner’s closet located in the Master Suite - The spacious Master Bathroom features custom mirrors and lighting, as well as granite counters with dual sinks and elegant nickel faucets - The Guest Bedroom offers a private full bath with granite countertops on solid wood vanities along with Kohler faucets and fixtures - The full kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, high quality stainless steel appliances, a microwave, convection oven and a dishwasher - Professional landscaping ABOUT SCRUB ISLAND Luxurious living alongside a world class resort & marina on an island, which has provided sanctuary to world travellers since Christopher Columbus first visited. Scrub Island offers superb amenities along with the flexibility to create your own oasis. Although it is a relatively small island, all the amenities are readily available such as restaurants, bars, gourmet market, beaches, health club and various water sport activities. Its central location offers close proximity to the airport but more importantly to various hidden treasures, all just a short boat ride away.