高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34114 - United States

8576 Bellagio Dr

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3700
    平方英尺 (0.26 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to a sensational, two-story Mediterranean villa in prestigious Bellagio at Fiddler’s Creek. This home offers an entertainer’s dream floor plan that takes full advantage of the premium lot and magnificent views of the creek. It is true elegance in this luxuriously furnished home with dramatic foyer entry, soaring ceilings, crown molding, expansive windows, walk-in closets and private guest balcony. The home also features marble floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, custom window treatments, designer lighting and ceiling fans. The open, eat-in kitchen boasts natural gas cooking, upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops and back splash, butler’s pantry and breakfast bar. Fiddler's Creek has been ranked among Golf Week’s “Top 100 Best Residential Golf Course Communities” for 12 consecutive years, was the winner of the 2012 Southwest Florida Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Community” and CBIA Sand Dollar “Community of the Year” in 2012 and 2013. In 2015 It received the Emerald Club designation.

上市日期: 2017年6月16日

MLS ID: 217040669

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Darlene Roddy
2393936726

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Darlene Roddy
2393936726

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_