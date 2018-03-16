8576 Bellagio Dr

Welcome to a sensational, two-story Mediterranean villa in prestigious Bellagio at Fiddler’s Creek. This home offers an entertainer’s dream floor plan that takes full advantage of the premium lot and magnificent views of the creek. It is true elegance in this luxuriously furnished home with dramatic foyer entry, soaring ceilings, crown molding, expansive windows, walk-in closets and private guest balcony. The home also features marble floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, custom window treatments, designer lighting and ceiling fans. The open, eat-in kitchen boasts natural gas cooking, upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops and back splash, butler’s pantry and breakfast bar. Fiddler's Creek has been ranked among Golf Week’s “Top 100 Best Residential Golf Course Communities” for 12 consecutive years, was the winner of the 2012 Southwest Florida Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Community” and CBIA Sand Dollar “Community of the Year” in 2012 and 2013. In 2015 It received the Emerald Club designation.