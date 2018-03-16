高端地产新闻
在售 - Playa De Aro, Spain - ¥6,968,307
Playa De Aro, 17250 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥6,968,307
原货币价格 €895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4144
    平方英尺

房产描述

This property with magnificent sea views, with a built area of 385 m², is located in a prestigious residential area of Playa de Aro. The house is spread over three floors: the basement floor houses a bedroom and the engine room; on the ground floor there is a 2-cars, the entrance hall, dining and living rooms on two different levels with a nice sunlit patio, a large fully equipped kitchen, a cloak room and two bedrooms with their respective en-suite bathrooms. There also is a lovely porch and a terrace with the heated infinity pool. The top floor is composed by a living room with a fireplace, the main suite bedroom with a terrace and a room that may be used as an single bedroom or as a walk-in closet, since it has no independent entrance. The house has air conditioning, alarm system, automatic irrigation system, gasoil underfloor heating, etc.

上市日期: 2014年1月13日

MLS ID: PDAP0474

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
