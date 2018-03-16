高端地产新闻
在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥13,779,930
Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

32 Henry Street

约¥13,779,930
原货币价格 $2,175,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Constructed in 2011, this traditional but modern village home has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and hard wood floors throughout. The first floor consists of an open floor plan, connecting the living room with wood burning fireplace, professional kitchen with a state of the art oven and dining room with an additional sitting area, giving it a very spacious feel. There is also a first floor ensuite master bedroom and a powder room. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms one of which is also ensuite, a laundry room and another bath.The finished lower level with 10' ceilings and large windows has a large media room, bedroom with full bath and a gym. There is a detached, oversized one car garage and room for a small pool. This custom home was beautifully built with great finishing touches throughout and is sure to sell quickly.

上市日期: 2017年12月30日

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Southampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lawrence Ingolia
6312274931

