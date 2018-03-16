高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Vannes, France - ¥15,104,488
免费询盘

Vannes, 56000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥15,104,488
原货币价格 €1,940,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 19
    卧室
  • 10440
    平方英尺 (246000.0 )

房产描述

In Brittany the South, in Morbihan and in only 15 mn of Vannes, beaches, and the Gulf of Morbihan, France Sotheby's castles International Realty suggests you this 18th castle ISMH; On more than 24 ha approximately all in one piece, numerous dependences and livable housing; The castle offers a living space of 600 m2 approximately; Belles rooms of reception decorated with remarkable woodwork of time ; Big and sitting room, lounge music, boudoir, dining room, kitchen and service; 6/7 rooms on the 1st floor with 5 shower-rooms or bath; Convertible attic; total Basement with cellars, former kitchen and boiler room; A magnificent dependence of the 16th on the monumental small windows closes the main courtyard that we discover past the hall; House of guard(guarding,nurse) and other accommodation(housing) of 130/140 m2 env. with 3 rooms(chambers) each; Former(Old) stable, Storerooms, 2 Tours(Ballots) with archères, Tour(Tower,Ballot) of guard(guarding,nurse), octagonal Dovecote, Well the Renaissance, the baker's oven, common to arches of 17th closing a secondary court(yard); this set(group) outbuildings, dependences(outbuildings) and its castle confers charm and character on this former(old) seigneury; Buildings(Ships) are surrounded with a park of 3ha env. Compound(made up) of meadows and 3ha of wood; The castle takes advantage of one very beautiful view cleared(released) on the hilly campaign(countryside) which takes place to him; A property of one very high quality, situated near Vannes(gates,cracks), beaches(ranges), and near the Gulf of Morbihan; TGV station in 15mn; businesses, middle school(college) in 5/7 mn; These numerous dependences(outbuildings) offer multiple possibilities of use; Br2-391 Valérie Le Bénézic 06 58 54 61 10

上市日期: 2017年7月11日

联系方式

分部：
France Châteaux Morbihan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Valérie Le Bénézic
330297350010

联系方式

分部：
France Châteaux Morbihan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Valérie Le Bénézic
330297350010

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_