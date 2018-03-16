高端地产新闻
在售 - Haliburton, ON, Canada - ¥16,437,439
免费询盘

Haliburton, ON, K0M 1S0 - Canada

2458 Wilkinson Road

约¥16,437,439
原货币价格 $3,399,000
其他
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7930
    平方英尺 (3.72 英亩)

房产描述

A 7,930 square foot architecturally designed home, 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, is sitting at the water’s edge. One of the finest properties in all of cottage country! The spectacular cottage sits on 3.72 acres. With 777 feet of waterfrontage this makes for a spectacular private retreat! The west exposure makes for spectacular sunsets with sand beach plus deep water. Towering pines & hemlocks, streams & views from many vantage points. This home displays bringing the outdoors IN! The design offers views from every window, open concept, gourmet kitchen, and main floor master suite like no other! The Haliburton room redefines what outdoor living space should be, wrapping around the entire main level with outdoor kitchen. The lower level rec room includes craft room. Finished to the highest of standards, Additional 222 acres available for sale with 2,974 ft. of road fronage on Wilkinson Road right at your door step/ or as a package - Copy and Paste Virtual Tour into your web browser for additional acreage "Nature's Way": https://www.dropbox.com/s/5vs5638r9yzmagu/Natures Way Sothebys.m4v?dl=0 . Call Broker for more details!

上市日期: 2017年1月16日

MLS ID: 392610326

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Megan McLeod
4169609995

周边设施

周边设施
