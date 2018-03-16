2458 Wilkinson Road

A 7,930 square foot architecturally designed home, 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, is sitting at the water’s edge. One of the finest properties in all of cottage country! The spectacular cottage sits on 3.72 acres. With 777 feet of waterfrontage this makes for a spectacular private retreat! The west exposure makes for spectacular sunsets with sand beach plus deep water. Towering pines & hemlocks, streams & views from many vantage points. This home displays bringing the outdoors IN! The design offers views from every window, open concept, gourmet kitchen, and main floor master suite like no other! The Haliburton room redefines what outdoor living space should be, wrapping around the entire main level with outdoor kitchen. The lower level rec room includes craft room. Finished to the highest of standards, Additional 222 acres available for sale with 2,974 ft. of road fronage on Wilkinson Road right at your door step/ or as a package - Copy and Paste Virtual Tour into your web browser for additional acreage "Nature's Way": https://www.dropbox.com/s/5vs5638r9yzmagu/Natures Way Sothebys.m4v?dl=0 . Call Broker for more details!