在售 - Moscow, Russia - ¥9,503,400
Moscow, Russia

Kaluzhskoye Highway, 30 Km

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 11355
    平方英尺 (9500.0 )

房产描述

The house in the country settlement with traditional way of rural life but the presence of modern technology, healthy environment and beautiful landscapes, with every detail thought out infrastructure and 24-hour security. The country settlement is in the area of the parkland of the old manor, belonged to Count Sheremetyev, which retained the original landscape layout of the classic English park with a quiet, comfortable for long walks alleys and an old pond. Untouched nature, a favorable environment, the abundance of the rivers and lakes - this is already enough for each cottage settlement on the Kaluzhskoye road to acquire the status of the elite. Residents have other advantages: good infrastructure areas, the presence of schools and kindergartens, plenty of sports and entertainment and shopping centers, sanatoriums and rest homes.

上市日期: 2018年1月18日

MLS ID: 1647

联系方式

分部：
Moscow Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elena Rudenkaia
+7 (495) 215-5005

