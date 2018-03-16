334 Pirates Bight

The ultimate waterfront lifestyle is found in this new construction custom built home in Park Shore. Overlooking Venetian Bay with ideal southern exposure, this stunning residence has a contemporary edge and offers four en suite bedrooms, 1st floor office and a four-car garage. The open floor plan affords effortless entertaining possibilities and includes a temperature controlled wine room and a fire ribbon fireplace. A spacious outdoor living space, both covered and open, includes a generous dining area, summer kitchen, pool, spa and fire pit. The unique location of this property on a quiet cul-de-sac is just a short walk to the beach or a quick boat ride to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining at Venetian Village and Waterside Shops. Residents also enjoy the availability of voluntary membership to the private Park Shore Beach Park.