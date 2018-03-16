高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥39,597,500
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34103 - United States

334 Pirates Bight

约¥39,597,500
原货币价格 $6,250,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4521
    平方英尺

房产描述

The ultimate waterfront lifestyle is found in this new construction custom built home in Park Shore. Overlooking Venetian Bay with ideal southern exposure, this stunning residence has a contemporary edge and offers four en suite bedrooms, 1st floor office and a four-car garage. The open floor plan affords effortless entertaining possibilities and includes a temperature controlled wine room and a fire ribbon fireplace. A spacious outdoor living space, both covered and open, includes a generous dining area, summer kitchen, pool, spa and fire pit. The unique location of this property on a quiet cul-de-sac is just a short walk to the beach or a quick boat ride to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining at Venetian Village and Waterside Shops. Residents also enjoy the availability of voluntary membership to the private Park Shore Beach Park.

上市日期: 2014年5月28日

MLS ID: 214029943

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Lawler
+1 2392137474

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Lawler
+1 2392137474

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_