1594 Highland Flats Road

Fall Creek tumbles over numerous water falls and meanders from one end to the other of your own private valley. Over 362 acres with two homes bordered by public land. Main home is perched on the rim & overlooks the valley below. Custom in 1981 the home has many fine features including large bedrooms and breathtaking views from nearly every room. Master Suite and guest bedroom on main floor. Lower level family room, full bath, den & laundry with access to attached 3 car garage. Green house and shop nearby. Enter the valley below from small country road winding past waterfalls & experience the ultimate in end of the road privacy. Overlooking a large pond is original farm house built in 1911 with classic vintage barn. Fruit trees & gardens complete the homestead. Unique estate property.