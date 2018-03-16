高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, ID, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Naples, ID, 83847 - United States

1594 Highland Flats Road

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2782
    平方英尺 (362.0 英亩)

房产描述

Fall Creek tumbles over numerous water falls and meanders from one end to the other of your own private valley. Over 362 acres with two homes bordered by public land. Main home is perched on the rim & overlooks the valley below. Custom in 1981 the home has many fine features including large bedrooms and breathtaking views from nearly every room. Master Suite and guest bedroom on main floor. Lower level family room, full bath, den & laundry with access to attached 3 car garage. Green house and shop nearby. Enter the valley below from small country road winding past waterfalls & experience the ultimate in end of the road privacy. Overlooking a large pond is original farm house built in 1911 with classic vintage barn. Fruit trees & gardens complete the homestead. Unique estate property.

上市日期: 2016年6月5日

MLS ID: 20162047

联系方式

分部：
Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Linda Tolley
2085611234

联系方式

分部：
Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Linda Tolley
2085611234

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_