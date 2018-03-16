Top floor designer 474 sqm Duplex penthouse with concealed air conditioning throughout, electric blinds and soffit ceiling with recessed lighting. Apartment has been designed to accommodate on the lower floor A welcoming entrance, laundry room, the Master suite with Jaccuzzi, large walk in ensuite, sauna room and walk in wardrobe, which overlooks the marina enjoying stunning iopen sea views. Guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in wardrobe. On the upper floor, study, open plan living and ftted kitchen/ Dining with terrace overlooking Marina, guest toilet, guest bedroom with walk in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom overlooking back terrace.Property is being sold with car space.