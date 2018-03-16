高端地产新闻
在售 - St Julians, Malta - ¥21,411,001
St Julians, Malta

地址暂不公布

约¥21,411,001
原货币价格 €2,750,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

Top floor designer 474 sqm Duplex penthouse with concealed air conditioning throughout, electric blinds and soffit ceiling with recessed lighting. Apartment has been designed to accommodate on the lower floor A welcoming entrance, laundry room, the Master suite with Jaccuzzi, large walk in ensuite, sauna room and walk in wardrobe, which overlooks the marina enjoying stunning iopen sea views. Guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in wardrobe. On the upper floor, study, open plan living and ftted kitchen/ Dining with terrace overlooking Marina, guest toilet, guest bedroom with walk in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom overlooking back terrace.Property is being sold with car space.

上市日期: 2016年9月9日

MLS ID: 106210

分部：
Malta Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ian Pace

