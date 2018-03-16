Albany 106 Callender Drive

Exquisite new contemporary home situated on the golf course hole #5 in the world-renowned luxury resort community of Albany, New Providence, Bahamas. The home was completed in 2017 has a total of 7 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 3 half baths. Spacious and bright with high-end finishes and appliances; the property is built to the absolute highest of standards. The meticulous attention to detail can be seen in the spectacular custom American Walnut kitchen with quartz countertops together with Wolf and Subzero appliances and a pantry. The main level living area features the finest marble tile flooring paired with detailed wood trim and moldings. Soaring floor to ceiling glass sliding doors enveloping the home in streaming natural light and offering extraordinary views of Albany Golf Course. Stepping through the glass sliding doors, one is greeted with a meticulous outdoor space which has been treated with an equal level of care and attention seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. An outdoor kitchen with a built-in Wolf gas grill is complemented by a private patio area abundant in native and exotic foliage enveloping the infinity pool. Located on the main level of the home is the grand master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, separate walk-in shower, double sinks with Hansgrohe faucets, conveying luxury living at its finest. Adjacent to the Master bedroom is two guest bedrooms with en-suite baths and a further staff bedroom, also with en-suite bathroom. An architecturally impressive staircase integrating glass and walnut provides access to the upper floor which welcomes guests with a bright and airy hallway, guiding you to four further guest rooms, all beautifully appointed and feature en-suite bathrooms. Additional features of note include a double garage, hurricane impact doors and windows and Smart Home technology for your convenience and peace of mind, whilst this chic contemporary masterpiece is furnished with the finest custom Italian furniture and Restoration Hardware outdoor furniture. The prestigious Albany Resort consist of residences to meet any lifestyle from vacation villas and custom homes with golf course views to beachfront estates to exclusive condominiums overlooking the marina. A collection of world-class amenities including a Championship golf course, mega yacht marina, club activities for adults and children, a variety of restaurants, a spa, water sports opportunities, equestrian amenities, tennis courts and an exceptionally well-equipped gym. Albany enjoys convenient access to banking, healthcare, emergency services, educational facilities, just minutes to private airfields and Nassau’s international airport with non-stop flights daily to all major US and international cities. Beautiful private residence or an investment property offering exceptional rental income potential and qualifies for Bahamian Permanent Residency in a favorable tax environment that The Bahamas offers. Listed Exclusively by Mark Hussey and Bianca Aranha at Damianos Sotheby¹s International Realty (242) 424-9193 Sold furnished at US$ 11,500,000 Gross.