36 Pine Hill Rd

As you approach this stunning custom colonial you’ll experience subtle Hollywood Art Deco styling with warm stucco, café bricks, detailing and landscaping to match. Oversize eyebrow and transom windows add to its appeal. East facing, abundant morning sunshine makes this a “happy” place to be. Once inside you will experience the open floor plan and meticulous care this home has received from its original owners, truly like brand new. Chef’s kitchen is appointed with Viking Pro Series gas cooktop, outside vented hood with infrared heat lamps that will keep your food warm until serving. Sub-Zero oversize refrigerator, dual Bosch dishwashers and built in microwave included. Cleanup is a breeze with dual full size separate sinks. Custom cherry cabinetry with black granite tops. Dining and living rooms have private views of heated, in ground chlorine free pool. Second floor: four bedrooms, three full baths, laundry, and bonus room. Finished walkout basement with rec room, kitchenette, second laundry, and full bath.