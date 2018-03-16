高端地产新闻
在售 - Basalt, CO, United States - ¥12,354,420
Basalt, CO, 81621 - United States

630 W. Sopris Creek Road

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4058
    平方英尺 (4.13 英亩)

房产描述

Quintessential Colorado log home on 4+ acres with West Sopris Creek frontage. Enjoy your own private paradise, yet easy access, close to town. Quality finishes throughout. Main floor master, Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, floor-ceiling rock fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, heart wood oak floors. Master bath has jetted soaking tub, steam shower, sauna, and large his and her closets. This home is perfect for entertaining. Caretaker studio. Approx 900 feet of deck and outdoor living. Enjoy soaking in the hot tub in your private and natural sanctuary on the creek.

上市日期: 2017年4月7日

MLS ID: 148366

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terry Harrington
+1 9709489090

周边设施

