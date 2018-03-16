630 W. Sopris Creek Road

Quintessential Colorado log home on 4+ acres with West Sopris Creek frontage. Enjoy your own private paradise, yet easy access, close to town. Quality finishes throughout. Main floor master, Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, floor-ceiling rock fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, heart wood oak floors. Master bath has jetted soaking tub, steam shower, sauna, and large his and her closets. This home is perfect for entertaining. Caretaker studio. Approx 900 feet of deck and outdoor living. Enjoy soaking in the hot tub in your private and natural sanctuary on the creek.