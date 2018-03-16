高端地产新闻
在售 - Dorset, VT, United States - ¥10,136,960
Dorset, VT, 05251 - United States

279 Foote

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4295
    平方英尺 (11.9 英亩)

房产描述

This farmhouse was the part of the Ams farm, one of the first working farms in Dorset. It sits on 11.9 acres and features the main house, guest house, large 2 story barn, pond, beautiful landscaping and amazing mountain views. This meticulously maintained home has an open kitchen and dining room with a Rumford fireplace making it a wonderful space to gather. The first floor also has a library with custom built shelves, den, large living room and three season sun room that is enclosed with windows and French doors allowing you to enjoy the gorgeous property and views. There is a large mudroom and breezeway that provide ample space for all of ones outdoor gear and toys. Above the mudroom there is a bonus room with a separate entrance. The second floor has a master suite with a vaulted ceiling, spa like bathroom and oversized 18 x 6 foot walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms; two that share a bath and an ensuite guest room. Landscaping, mature gardens, marble patios and gorgeous stonework throughout the property add to the magnificent setting. Beautifully maintained, this Vermont country home is truly one of a kind. A great opportunity to own a piece of Dorset history!

上市日期: 2017年10月20日

MLS ID: 4664784

联系方式

分部：
Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Sullivan
+1 8027334164

周边设施

_