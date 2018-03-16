This farmhouse was the part of the Ams farm, one of the first working farms in Dorset. It sits on 11.9 acres and features the main house, guest house, large 2 story barn, pond, beautiful landscaping and amazing mountain views. This meticulously maintained home has an open kitchen and dining room with a Rumford fireplace making it a wonderful space to gather. The first floor also has a library with custom built shelves, den, large living room and three season sun room that is enclosed with windows and French doors allowing you to enjoy the gorgeous property and views. There is a large mudroom and breezeway that provide ample space for all of ones outdoor gear and toys. Above the mudroom there is a bonus room with a separate entrance. The second floor has a master suite with a vaulted ceiling, spa like bathroom and oversized 18 x 6 foot walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms; two that share a bath and an ensuite guest room. Landscaping, mature gardens, marble patios and gorgeous stonework throughout the property add to the magnificent setting. Beautifully maintained, this Vermont country home is truly one of a kind. A great opportunity to own a piece of Dorset history!