17924 Cove Lane

Big Lake Estate w/100 feet of west facing lake front property. Call this your home or second home, perfect for entertaining the family & many friends at once. Year round entertainment w/the large patio leading you to the green grass to the lake & dock. Large open family room w/gas fireplace & custom wood work mantel into gourmet kitchen w/seating for 5 at the bar or 5 more at the marble & glass tabletop. Formal dining and living rooms offer views of the lake and a main floor suite for all guests