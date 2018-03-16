9 Bay Ridge Road

This waterfront home at Ocean Reef has a tropical courtyard design with the pool and spa in the center. There are distinct areas - the main house with living room, dining area, open kitchen, large waterside screened porch, office/den with full bath, a separate laundry room and the master suite, dressing area and stunning bathroom. The two detached guest suites and a large media room with full bath are all linked together by the same roof for the feeling that they are all part of one home. The design, by Christ Fergis, affords the owners complete privacy. With a very open floorplan and lots of light it lends itself well to entertaining with a full wet bar and seating area under cover on the screened pool area. There is a circular paver driveway and a two-car plus one cart garage. This special home within Ocean Reef offers a floor plan that provides an island-style living and ambiance that is truly unique in the community.Nestled in 2,500 secluded, tropical acres on the northern most tip of Key Largo in the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef is considered one of the country’s most comprehensive communities. Offering 1,700 waterfront estates, private homes, condominiums and boat slips, Ocean Reef also features an oceanfront Inn, full-service spa and salon, and an array of dining and shopping options. Leisure amenities include a world class 175-slip marina for boating, fishing and diving; championship golf courses; world-class tennis and lawn sports; cultural center, and more. The Club is also equipped with a fully staffed Medical Center, gourmet grocery store, veterinary care and The Academy, an independent K-8 th grade” school within a school”. Located within an hour from Miami International Airport and 1.5 hours from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Ocean Reef is also serviced by its own private 4,456-foot lighted runway.