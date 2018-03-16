高端地产新闻
在售 - New Seabury, MA, United States - ¥11,372,402
New Seabury, MA, 02649 - United States

123 Shore Drive West

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3708
    平方英尺 (7660.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Beautiful home located in desirable gated community of Seaside Village. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors. Featuring a finished basement and guest quarters above the two car garage. With this additional space the total living area amounts to over 5,000 sq. ft. with five bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. Inground pool with plenty of privacy just upgraded in 2014. The sundrenched living area is open to the gourmet kitchen with a large center island. This home has deeded beach rights at the end of the street. Home also has some ocean and golf views. This Seaside location is convenient to all the amenties that New Seabury has to offer. Great for a family of any size.

上市日期: 2016年1月20日

MLS ID: 21711750

