123 Shore Drive West

Beautiful home located in desirable gated community of Seaside Village. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors. Featuring a finished basement and guest quarters above the two car garage. With this additional space the total living area amounts to over 5,000 sq. ft. with five bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. Inground pool with plenty of privacy just upgraded in 2014. The sundrenched living area is open to the gourmet kitchen with a large center island. This home has deeded beach rights at the end of the street. Home also has some ocean and golf views. This Seaside location is convenient to all the amenties that New Seabury has to offer. Great for a family of any size.