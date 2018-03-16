高端地产新闻
在售 - Rockleigh, NJ, United States - ¥13,621,540
免费询盘

Rockleigh, NJ, 07647 - United States

18 Conklin Lane

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 6447
    平方英尺 (2.1 英亩)

房产描述

Motivated Seller! "Bagya Home," is a sophisticated light-filled nearly 6,500 sf house with classic lines and wide-open spaces, close to the Hudson River, New York City and low property taxes. This extraordinary home is set in a private, bucolic landscape with in-ground pool and large lawn on 2 acres. A spacious, bright entry hall with paneled woodwork offers great views of the property. Well-designed layout allows easy flow between rooms, and newly installed elevator provides easy access to 3 levels. Additional features include 3 fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, 8 ft French doors to garden, large kitchen with fireplace, 2 staircases, 6 bedrooms including 3 en suite, and your choice of 2 master bedrooms (one on the ground floor). Near parkland and waterfront for hiking and boating, tennis, golf, horseback riding, and more. Close to quaint Piermont village with shopping, restaurants, art galleries, and farmer’s market. Rockleigh is a historic community with landmarked houses, low property taxes and only 15 minutes to George Washington and Tappan Zee bridges. Timeless appeal and elegance.

上市日期: 2017年9月12日

MLS ID: 4741105

联系方式

分部：
Ellis Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Martina Cinarli
8455362805

