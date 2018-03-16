18 Conklin Lane

Motivated Seller! "Bagya Home," is a sophisticated light-filled nearly 6,500 sf house with classic lines and wide-open spaces, close to the Hudson River, New York City and low property taxes. This extraordinary home is set in a private, bucolic landscape with in-ground pool and large lawn on 2 acres. A spacious, bright entry hall with paneled woodwork offers great views of the property. Well-designed layout allows easy flow between rooms, and newly installed elevator provides easy access to 3 levels. Additional features include 3 fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, 8 ft French doors to garden, large kitchen with fireplace, 2 staircases, 6 bedrooms including 3 en suite, and your choice of 2 master bedrooms (one on the ground floor). Near parkland and waterfront for hiking and boating, tennis, golf, horseback riding, and more. Close to quaint Piermont village with shopping, restaurants, art galleries, and farmer’s market. Rockleigh is a historic community with landmarked houses, low property taxes and only 15 minutes to George Washington and Tappan Zee bridges. Timeless appeal and elegance.