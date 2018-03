Award winning winery and custom home on gently sloping bluff overlooking the Willamette Valley. Turn-key opportunity with established business in prime Eola-Amity Hills AVA location. Roughly 3.5 acres of high quality producing vineyard. Inviting tasting room onsite. Custom craftsman home with exposed beam vaulted ceilings, high quality wood framed windows and doors. Lower level apartment approved for B&B use by the county.