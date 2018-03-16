Be Inspired by the impeccable standards of this lifestyle dream home with first class quality finishes. Modern designed double volume foyer to timber staircase with frameless double glass panels and shimmering chandelier leads to the courtyard with rock water feature and designer wine storage feature. Bright north facing open plan spacious living rooms with frameless glass folding doors, porcelain tiles with under floor heating and indoor gas fireplace. Covered Patio with build in braai, prep bowl and cupboards, spa pool, private landscaped garden and endless view to paddocks and mountains. Designer kitchen with marble & granite island and Hand Grohe sanitary ware, Porcelain prep bowl, water purifier and soft close cupboards. 5 burner gas stove & Electric Oven and Microwave. Separate Scullery and laundry with garbage disposal installation. Guest bathroom with impressive marble and granite finishes, porcelain and Hans Grohe sanitary ware, Heated towel rail and Extractor fan. 4 Double bedrooms (1 downstairs open to courtyard) with carpets, built in cupboards, air conditioners and balconies. 4 en suite designer bathrooms with heated towel rails, underfloor heating, porcelain and Hans Grohe sanitary ware. Double Garage with battery backup system, Pre paid the electric meter and CCTV system to view any place you may travel.