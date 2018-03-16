3601 Holly Grove Avenue

Privately gated beauty on the St. Johns River. Open floor plan with views to the river from almost every room. Large kitchen and family area are ideal for entertaining. Spacious first floor owner's retreat is private and quiet. Downstairs guest bedroom convenient for in-laws. Extraordinary detail includes fine millwork, upscale appliances, and hardwood floors. Covered lanai overlooks pool and dock. Concrete block and brick construction. 3-car garage. Brand new 50 year shingle roof done January 2017.