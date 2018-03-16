高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥44,032,420
Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

725 Cemetery Lane, Unit D

约¥44,032,420
原货币价格 $6,950,000
复式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5035
    平方英尺 (22023.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Private Boutique Enclave - new construction home boasts Alpine Modern Living with 5 en-suite bedrooms, Chef’s Kitchen, Mirrored Indoor/Outdoor Living w/ book-matched fireplace, Autohaus Garage. Features: Elevator, Media, Fitness. A volumetrically proportionate floor plan that is spacious and integrated into timeless design. Interior showroom experience designed & turn-key furnished by The Libman Group. Front and center location to Downtown Aspen is complemented by mature trees and the seasonal flowing waters of the Marolt ditch along the property’s edge. Enjoy direct entry to the golf course by summer and the Nordic trails by winter. Unobstructed sunny views of Buttermilk, Highlands, Independence Pass and Red Mtn. Don't miss this opportunity to purchase at pre-construction pricing!

上市日期: 2017年8月22日

MLS ID: 150570

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Andrew Ernemann
+1 9703798125

周边设施

