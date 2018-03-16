725 Cemetery Lane, Unit D

Private Boutique Enclave - new construction home boasts Alpine Modern Living with 5 en-suite bedrooms, Chef’s Kitchen, Mirrored Indoor/Outdoor Living w/ book-matched fireplace, Autohaus Garage. Features: Elevator, Media, Fitness. A volumetrically proportionate floor plan that is spacious and integrated into timeless design. Interior showroom experience designed & turn-key furnished by The Libman Group. Front and center location to Downtown Aspen is complemented by mature trees and the seasonal flowing waters of the Marolt ditch along the property’s edge. Enjoy direct entry to the golf course by summer and the Nordic trails by winter. Unobstructed sunny views of Buttermilk, Highlands, Independence Pass and Red Mtn. Don't miss this opportunity to purchase at pre-construction pricing!